Amazon gets Harry Potter e-books for Kindles

| March 27
March 27 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday
that e-book versions of the Harry Potter hit series by J.K.
Rowling are available to read on the company's Kindle e-readers
and Kindle Fire tablet.
Amazon said it struck a distribution deal with J.K.
Rowling's new website and e-book store, called the Pottermore
Shop.
Amazon customers can search for the Harry Potter e-books in
the company's Kindle Store, but will be directed to the
Pottermore Shop to buy them and add them to their Kindle
library, the company said.
Foreign-language versions of the Harry Potter e-books will
be available through Kindle Stores worldwide in coming weeks,
Amazon added.