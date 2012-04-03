Amazon Instant Video launches on PlayStation 3

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Online retailer
Amazon.com Inc said that its video streaming service
will be available on Sony Corp's PlayStation 3 gaming
console starting on Tuesday.
Amazon Instant Video can be accessed from an app on the
PlayStation 3, as part of an agreement that also involves the
service being "prominently" featured on all consoles in the U.S.
Amazon Instant Video, which offers more than 120,000 movies
and TV shows to buy or rent, competes with Netflix Inc.
Amazon's service has not been accessible through gaming consoles
until today, while Netflix has been on such popular devices for
some time.