Amazon in deal with legislators over tax law - LA Times

Sept 8 Amazon.com Inc is in a deal with
legislators to avoid a ballot battle over the state's insistence
that the online retailer collect state sales tax on purchases by
Californians, the LA Times said.
Amazon would delay collecting taxes until September next
year, the paper said, citing multiple sources directly involved
in the matter.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on the LA Times
report to Reuters.
Amazon spent $5 million in collecting signatures for a
referendum challenging a new state law, which mandated that it
collect fees starting this past July, LA Times said.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)