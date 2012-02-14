UPDATE 1-Amazon to open second fulfillment center in Delaware

Feb 14 Amazon.Com Inc, which has been spending heavily on expansion, said it will spend more than $90 million to open a fulfillment center at Middletown in Delaware.

Fulfillment centers are giant warehouses that help online retailers like Amazon store merchandise and ship them quickly.

The online retailer will create 850 full-time jobs at the new center -- its second in Delaware.

The new facility is expected to be complete this fall, Amazon said in a statement.

The company spent heavily last year setting up more than 10 new fulfillment centers in the United States. The company also lists fulfillment centers in China, Germany, Japan and the U.K. on its website.

Shares of Amazon were trading at $190.81 on Tuesday morning on the Nasdaq.