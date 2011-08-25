UPDATE 1-Amazon launches local deals site for New York

NEW YORK Aug 25 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday it has launched a local deals site in New York in its latest effort to compete with Groupon Inc.

Amazon, which launched its AmazonLocal service in Boise, Idaho, said the deals services are now available in 30 locations.

A recent Groupon IPO filing contained figures suggesting its North American business was maturing. Revenue per subscriber in its most recent quarter fell 12 percent to $8.57 in North America, according Yipit, which tracks the daily-deal industry. [ID:nN1E7791NW]

Members can sign up at AmazonLocal's website to get deal notifications.