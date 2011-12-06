版本:
2011年 12月 7日

UPDATE 1-Amazon to buy over 450 children's book titles

Dec 6 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire more than 450 children's book titles in the United States from publisher Marshall Cavendish.

The titles include "The Night Before Christmas", illustrated by Gennady Spirin; "Chalk" by Bill Thomson; and "My Name is Not Easy" by Debby Dahl Edwardson, Amazon said.

The deal helps Amazon's publishing business expand further into picture books, chapter books and Young Adult novels, the company added. It did not disclose a purchase price.

Amazon will keep publishing the books in print form, but the company also said it will sell them as e-books which can be read on its Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablet computer.

