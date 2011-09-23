Amazon to hold press conference next week

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is holding a press conference in New York on coming Wednesday, according to an invite sent to Reuters on Friday.

An external spokeswoman for Amazon refused to say what the press conference will be about. Others at the company did not return calls seeking comment.

The world's largest Internet retailer is expected to launch a tablet computer this year to expand in mobile commerce and sell more digital goods, according to analysts and investors. [ID:nN1E76C1MO]

Amazon shares were up 80 cents at $224.03 Friday afternoon on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan and Alistair Barr; Editing by Derek Caney)