Amazon to hold press conference next week

BRIEF-Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is holding a press conference in New York on coming Wednesday, according to an invite sent to Reuters on Friday.
An external spokeswoman for Amazon refused to say what the press conference will be about. Others at the company did not return calls seeking comment.
The world's largest Internet retailer is expected to launch a tablet computer this year to expand in mobile commerce and sell more digital goods, according to analysts and investors. [ID:nN1E76C1MO]
Amazon shares were up 80 cents at $224.03 Friday afternoon on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan and Alistair Barr; Editing by Derek Caney)
* Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 9 Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue surged more than 50 percent for the second straight quarter, helped by rising demand for its graphics chips and strength in rapidly growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 500 0.58 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct (Updates to market close)