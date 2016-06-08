UPDATE 1-Bezos says Amazon to up India investment to $5 billion

(Adds quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, June 7 Amazon Inc Chief
Executive Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday the company would invest an
additional $3 billion in India, boosting its committed
investment in the country to over $5 billion.
Bezos told an event in Washington attended by Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi - who met earlier on Tuesday with
President Barack Obama - that India was Amazon's fastest growing
region.
"I can assure you it's only the beginning and as we say in
Amazon, it's only day one," Bezos said, adding that the
investments would help start-ups in India and accelerate the
country's role as a hub for innovation and digital
entrepreneurship.
He said Amazon would open a Web Services Cloud Region in
India this year and the country would soon become home to the
firm's largest software engineering and development center
outside of the United States, located in Hydrabad.
Bezos said Amazon had so far built 21 fulfillment centers
with more than 5 mln cubic feet of storage space. He said its
link-up with India Post enabled it to reach all serviceable
postal codes in the country.
He said the Hyderabad center would create jobs and career
development opportunities for thousands of people and a
"significant" number of jobs would be created over time because
of the deployment of Amazon Cloud Services.
Bezos, the world's fourth-richest man, made the comments the
same day Warren Buffett, the world's third richest man, praised
him for embodying the potential of small business owners who
build their companies.
