Amazon launches Prime loyalty program in India

July 26 Amazon.com launched its popular
Prime loyalty program in India on Tuesday, three years after its
entry into the world's second-most populous country.
The world's biggest online retailer has been pumping
billions of dollars into India as it seeks to win a bigger share
of a market dominated by homegrown e-retailer Flipkart.
Prime members will get free one-day or two-day delivery
service with no limit on order size, and early access to some
deals.
Prime membership will cost 499 Indian rupees ($7.41) per
year, rivaling Flipkart's own offering Flipkart First, which is
priced at 500 Indian rupees per year.
Amazon said it was offering users a free trial period of 60
days for the Prime service.
($1 = 67.3603 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)