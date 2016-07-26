Amazon launches Prime loyalty program in India

July 26 Amazon.com launched its popular Prime loyalty program in India on Tuesday, three years after its entry into the world's second-most populous country.

The world's biggest online retailer has been pumping billions of dollars into India as it seeks to win a bigger share of a market dominated by homegrown e-retailer Flipkart.

Prime members will get free one-day or two-day delivery service with no limit on order size, and early access to some deals.

Prime membership will cost 499 Indian rupees ($7.41) per year, rivaling Flipkart's own offering Flipkart First, which is priced at 500 Indian rupees per year.

Amazon said it was offering users a free trial period of 60 days for the Prime service. ($1 = 67.3603 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)