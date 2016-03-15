Amazon being probed for alleged tax evasion in Italy-Bloomberg

March 15 Amazon.com Inc is under investigation in Italy for alleged tax evasion, the company's chief for Italy and Spain Francois Nyuts told Bloomberg.

Prosecutors, last month, were investigating five managers at Alphabet Inc's Google as part of a probe into allegations the firm evaded taxes worth 227 million euros ($257 million) in Italy, according to sources. (bloom.bg/1RkD6uk)

"Amazon pays all applicable taxes in every jurisdiction where we operate, including Italy. We are cooperating fully with the Italian authorities," Amazon spokesman Conor Sweeney told Reuters in an email. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)