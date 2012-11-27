版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 22:25 BJT

Amazon says big weekend Kindle sales more than double 2011 level

Nov 27 Cyber Monday was the biggest day ever for
sales of Amazon.com Inc's Kindle electronic devices,
the online retail giant said on Tuesday, without saying how many
it actually sold.
    On Monday, Nov. 26, when retailers offered big deals online
for "Cyber Monday," Amazon.com cut the price of the Kindle Fire
tablet by $30 to $129 and it was the biggest Cyber Monday deal
ever for Amazon.com, the company said.
    Nine of the top 10 best-selling products on Amazon.com since
it unveiled new Kindle devices on Sept. 6 have been Kindles,
Kindle accessories and digital content, Amazon said.
 
    The Kindle is available at stores such as Best Buy Co Inc
, RadioShack Corp and Staples Inc.
However, Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc 
stopped selling Amazon's Kindle devices earlier this year,
opting to focus on products such as Apple Inc's iPad.
    Shares of Amazon were down 8 cents at $243.71 in premarket
Tuesday trading.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐