Amazon unveils e-book subscription service with unlimited access

July 18 Amazon.com Inc on Friday
unveiled a subscription service that allows customers to read as
much as they choose from its library of more than 600,000
e-books.
Subscribers to the Kindle Unlimited service, which costs
$9.99 per month, can read the e-books on Amazon's Kindle reader
or on any device that supports the Kindle app.
Customers can choose from books including "The Hunger
Games," "Life of Pi," and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid."
Subscribers also have access to thousands of audio books.
Amazon's service competes with others in the market
including Oyster, which charges $9.95 per month for unlimited
access to more than 500,000 titles.
