UPDATE 1-Amazon starts Netflix-style book service amid publisher spat

By Deepa Seetharaman
NEW YORK, July 18 Amazon.com Inc
launched a $9.99-per-month subscription service on Friday that
lets customers read as much as they choose from its library of
more than 600,000 digital books.
Subscribers to the Kindle Unlimited service can read
e-books, including "The Hunger Games" and "Life of Pi," on
Amazon's Kindle e-reader or any device with a Kindle app.
Subscribers also have access to thousands of audio books.
The launch of Kindle Unlimited comes as Amazon remains mired
in a months-long contract dispute with the No. 4 U.S. publisher
Hachette Book Group, owned by France's Lagardere, over
how to price e-books. Amazon is also in talks about digital book
pricing with Simon & Schuster, owned by CBS Corp.
Amazon's move to offer the Kindle Unlimited service reflects
consumers' growing preference toward subscription-based models
for consuming digital media, such as Netflix Inc for
movies and television shows and Spotify for music.
The new Amazon service will compete with others in the
market, including Oyster, which charges $9.95 per month for
unlimited access to more than 500,000 titles.
In an interview, Oyster's co-founder Eric Stromberg said he
was not surprised by Amazon's move but that his company's
partnership with major publishers gave Oyster a higher-quality
catalog.
"They've tried to pivot from transaction to
subscription-based in other forms of media - music, movies,
kids' books - and had limited success," Stromberg said of
Amazon.
"Through our partnerships with Harper Collins and Simon &
Schuster, two of the largest publishers in the world, we're able
to deliver to our audience a vast and deep catalog of the best
books in the world," he said.
Amazon, which drove the growth of e-books after launching
the Kindle in 2007, has branched out into other forms of digital
content in recent years. It offers streaming video and music for
members of its Prime program and is developing original content.
Unlike its other streaming services, Amazon does not require
Kindle Unlimited users to be Prime members, who pay $99 a year
for free two-day shipping in addition to content.
The combative negotiations between Amazon and Hachette have
set the publishing world on edge. Earlier this year, Amazon
delayed delivery of some Hachette titles, including sought-after
print versions and, at one point, it removed a pre-order option
for "The Silkworm," by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling writing
as Robert Galbraith.
Hachette authors James Patterson, Malcolm Gladwell and
Stephen Colbert have openly criticized Amazon for its tactics.
Amazon responded by saying its goal was to maintain low prices
and a high level of service for its customers.
