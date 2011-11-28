UPDATE 2-Amazon says Kindle sales surge on Black Friday

* Four times as many Kindles sold on Black Friday in '11
* Kindle Fire outsells iPad at Target on Black Friday
* Kindle 'sharply outselling' Nook at Best Buy -Goldman
(Adds analyst comments, updates stock prices)
By Alistair Barr
Nov 28 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Monday
it saw a surge in sales of its Kindle devices, helped by its
new Kindle Fire tablet, on the crucial "Black Friday" shopping
day after Thanksgiving.
Consumers bought four times as many Kindles on Black Friday
as they did on the same day last year, when the company sold
only e-readers, the largest Internet retailer reported.
The $199 Fire was the best-selling product on Amazon.com on
Black Friday and it has been the top seller over the eight
weeks since the tablet was launched, the company added.
"We're seeing a lot of customers buying multiple Kindles -
one for themselves and others as gifts - we expect this trend
to continue on Cyber Monday and through the holiday shopping
season," said Dave Limp, vice president, Amazon Kindle.
Amazon shares were up 6.5 percent at $194.25 on Monday
afternoon, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up
3.4 percent.
"If the 4x sales run-rate (vs. 2010) is representative for
the entire fourth quarter, then we believe our current Kindle
estimates could be conservative," Anthony DiClemente, an
analyst at Barclays Capital, wrote in a note to investors.
Amazon sold about 3.4 million Kindle e-readers in the
fourth quarter of 2010, DiClemente estimated. Data released on
Monday by Amazon suggests the company may sell 13.6 million
Kindle devices in this year's fourth quarter, the analyst
noted.
DiClemente was previously forecasting Kindle sales of 11
million in the fourth quarter, which consisted of 4.5 million
Kindle Fire tablets and 6.5 million other Kindle devices.
The new Kindle Fire is a crucial part of Amazon's effort to
sell more digital products such as e-books, apps, video games,
music and movies. The company is selling the tablet in more
than 16,000 retail stores to try to get the device into as many
hands as possible.
IN-STORE SALES
The Kindle Fire was the best-selling tablet in Target Corp
(TGT.N) stores on Black Friday, Nik Nayar, vice president of
merchandising at Target, said in a statement.
Target sells several tablets, including the market-leading
iPad from Apple Inc (AAPL.O). Over Black Friday, Target offered
a $75 gift card when customers bought an iPad 2 with 3G.
Goldman Sachs analysts visited stores run by Best Buy Co
Inc (BBY.N) and other retailers in recent days and found that
Kindle products were "very sharply outselling" Nook devices
from bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N).
At stores run by Barnes & Noble, interest in the Nook was
"robust," but the Goldman analysts said extra distribution to
other retail stores was having less impact than expected.
"Now Amazon has a more competitive suite of hardware, its
hardware share should increase, and its ebook share should
follow," the analysts wrote in a note to investors on Monday.
Barnes & Noble shares were up 7.3 percent at $17.25 on
Monday afternoon.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Dave Zimmerman, Andre
Grenon and Matthew Lewis)