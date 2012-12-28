UPDATE1-Silicon Valley entrepreneur Krikorian quits Amazon board

* Krikorian to join company that bought his firm -Amazon
* id8 reportedly in talks with Apple, Microsoft, Google
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 28 Silicon Valley
entrepreneur and investor Blake Krikorian has quit the board of
Amazon.com Inc about a year and a half after joining to
take up an unspecified role at the buyer of a company he owned.
Krikorian, known for co-founding Sling Media in 2004,
informed the rest of the board on Wednesday of his intention to
resign, Amazon said in a Friday filing.
Spokesman Ty Rogers added that the serial entrepreneur,
whose latest endeavor is home-automation startup id8 Group R2
Studios Inc, has sold a company and quit in order to take up a
position at the acquirer. He did not name the company involved
or the buyer.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Krikorian's
year-old startup was in acquisition discussions with Amazon
rivals Apple Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft
Corp. It cited sources as saying the trio of tech
powerhouses coveted R2 Studios' home-oriented technology as they
expanded their own forays into living-room media entertainment.
R2 Studios recently launched a Google Android application to
allow users to control home heating and lighting systems from
their smartphone. Krikorian's Sling Media -- which was sold to
EchoStar Communications in 2007 -- made the "Slingbox" for
watching TV on computers.
Krikorian, known also for doing double duty as an angel
investor, joined Amazon's board in September of last year, a
move hailed as helping propel Amazon's own substantial efforts
in online media.