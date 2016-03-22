Amazon sues former employee over new job at Target

March 22 Amazon.com Inc has sued a
former executive hired by Target Corp as its chief
supply chain and logistics officer to prevent him from revealing
trade secrets.
Amazon said in the lawsuit that the former employee, Arthur
Valdez, was in violation of a noncompetition agreement that he
signed while working for the company. (bit.ly/1UL793S)
The lawsuit said his new role in Target would breach the
agreement, which required him to not engage in competition with
Amazon for 18 months after leaving the company.
Amazon claims Valdez, whose appointment was announced by
Target in February, was privy to confidential information in a
highly competitive area for both companies - moving and shipping
goods in the most effective manner.
Valdez had been president of operations at Amazon, focusing
on the company's international supply chain expansion.
The lawsuit did not specify when Valdez left Amazon.
However, Valdez's attorney informed Amazon that he would start
at Target on March 28, according to the lawsuit.
"We have taken significant precautions to ensure that any
proprietary information remains confidential and we believe this
suit is without merit," Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said.
