Amazon buys map startup UpNext - report

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 2
SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Amazon.com Inc
reportedly agreed on Monday to buy mapping startup UpNext, the
latest sign of increased competition between the world's largest
Internet retailer and tech rivals such as Google Inc
and Apple Inc.
GigaOM reported that UpNext Founders Raj Advani, Vik Advani,
Robin Har and Danny Moon will move from New York to Seattle,
where Amazon is based, to lead the e-commerce company's mapping
efforts.
The technology news service did not report a purchase price,
but said UpNext backers, including Chris Sacca's Lowercase
Capital, will get a five-fold return on their investment, made
about 16 months ago.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment and UpNext's Moon
did not respond to a phone message left seeking comment on
Monday afternoon.
Maps have become an area of intense competition among some
of the largest technology companies in recent months. Apple is
replacing Google Maps, a pre-loaded app so far on the iPhone and
iPad, with its own in-house map service, delivering a blow to
Google, which gets about half its map traffic from Apple
devices.
Amazon may be buying UpNext to help its push into mobile
devices, including a possible smartphone, Aaron Kessler, an
Internet analyst at Raymond James, said on Monday.
GigaOM said the UpNext acquisition potentially points to a
"more robust" Kindle Fire tablet computer from Amazon that could
include native mapping capabilities.
The current Kindle Fire tablet does not have a global
positioning system receiver and users have to download
third-party Android mapping apps or access online mapping
services through Amazon's Silk Internet browser, GigaOM said.