Amazon in talks to launch digital book library -WSJ

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is in
talks with book publishers about launching a media library
service similar to Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) for tablets and other
digital books, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Seattle-based Amazon, which makes the popular Kindle
electronic reader, is also expected to release a tablet to
rival Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad in coming weeks, the Journal
reported.
Under the proposal for a digital media library, customers
would pay an annual fee to access a library of content, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
It is unclear how much traction the talks have received,
the Journal reported, citing the people familiar with the
matter.
Several unnamed publishing executives said they are not
enthusiastic about the idea because it could lower the value of
books and could strain their relationships with other retailers
that sell their books, the newspaper reported.
An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Leslie Adler)