RPT-UPDATE 1-Amazon developing pay-TV streaming service -report

Jan 21 Amazon.com Inc is in the early
stages of developing a pay-TV streaming service with live
programming, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
Amazon approached at least three media companies, according
to people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported.
A representative for Amazon said, "We continue to build
selection for Prime Instant Video and create original shows at
Amazon Studios, but we are not planning to license television
channels or offer a pay-TV service."A
Amazon now offers on-demand TV shows and movies free to
customers who are members of Amazon's premium shipping service
Prime.
The world's largest online retailer is joining the ranks of
several other companies including Sony that are trying
to own the living room with TV programming piped through the
Internet. Intel tried as well, though it scrapped its
ambitions and sold its project to Verizon earlier on
Tuesday for an undisclosed sum. [ID: nL2N0KV0FS]