Amazon plans two-hour delivery in Berlin -Welt

to launch a two-hour delivery service in Berlin, German
newspaper Welt reported on Saturday, citing Berlin transport
sources.
The newspaper said Amazon had ordered a site on Berlin's
fashionable Kurfuerstendamm to be repurposed as a warehouse for
more than 10,000 articles from the online retailer's assortment.
Until now, Amazon has mostly used Deutsche Post's
DHL parcel service for deliveries in Germany, and its move to
build up its own delivery capabilities is seen as a threat to
DHL's business.
Deliveries would start in May and would at first be carried
out by courier firms already active in the German capital,
taking place six days a week in two shifts, Welt said.
The newspaper quoted an Amazon spokesman, when asked about
the report, as saying: "We have no announcement about this at
the moment."
Amazon was not immediately reachable by Reuters for comment
on the Easter holiday weekend.
Amazon has rolled out several new services for members of
its $99-a-year Prime loyalty programme, including one-hour
delivery, to attract customers in a highly competitive online
shopping market.
It is fast expanding such offerings in major cities in the
United States and also in London.
