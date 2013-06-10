UPDATE 2-Amazon targets frequent shoppers with new Prime service

By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Amazon.com Inc
unveiled a new version of its successful Prime shipping service
on Monday as the world's largest Internet retailer tries to
attract more-frequent shoppers with groceries and other everyday
household products.
Amazon expanded its AmazonFresh online grocery business into
parts of Los Angeles on Monday, after testing the service in its
hometown of Seattle for more than five years.
Amazon offered a 90-day free trial of AmazonFresh in Los
Angeles to consumers who are already members of Prime, which
costs $79 a year for free two-day shipping on millions of
products.
After the trial ends, customers will be upgraded to a new
"Prime Fresh" membership. This costs $299 a year and includes
free same-day or overnight delivery of orders over $35 of
groceries and more than 500,000 other everyday household items.
Amazon's original Prime service encouraged members to shop
more regularly on Amazon.com because they did not incur shipping
charges after paying their flat $79 a year fee.
With its new, more expensive "Prime Fresh" subscription,
Amazon is betting that this same consumer psychology will get
people shopping for groceries and other everyday items even more
frequently.
"It's a whole new level of Prime and potentially a new level
of customer loyalty to Amazon," said Anne Zybowski, vice
president of retail insights at Kantar Retail.
The new Prime tier is part of a big expansion of the
AmazonFresh online grocery business. Later this year, Amazon
plans to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area and, if that goes
well, the company may enter 20 other urban areas in 2014,
including some outside the United States.
The plans are a threat to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the
world's largest retailer, as well as big grocery chains such as
Kroger, Safeway and Whole Foods Market,
according to Zybowski.
Wal-Mart has been testing grocery delivery in some parts of
the United States and Safeway already offers such a service, she
added.
Adding a new $299 Prime Fresh subscription to its online
grocery offering may help fuel Amazon's expansion in this huge
part of the retail sector, according to analysts.
Members of Amazon's current $79 Prime service spend more
than double the amount of money that non-Prime Amazon customers
spend, according to a study conducted earlier this year by
Morningstar equity analyst R.J. Hottovy.
"The $299 price point is intriguing and could help to not
only drive greater shopping frequency and increase the amount
spend on Amazon per member, but also shopping across a wider
range of Amazon departments," Hottovy said on Monday.
"More important, it will help to make Amazon the starting
point for online purchases - more than it already was - and give
consumers even less of a reason to shop anywhere else," the
analyst added.
Amazon shares rose 1.4 percent to $280.88 in afternoon
trading on Monday.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on AmazonFresh's
expansion plans beyond L.A. The new $299 Prime Fresh membership
is not being offered to existing AmazonFresh customers in
Seattle, she added.
"We've been testing AmazonFresh in Seattle for several years
and are excited to try a new approach in Los Angeles," the
spokeswoman said. "We know customers value this service but the
economics remain challenging. We will continue experimenting and
innovating on behalf of our customers to find a model that
works."
The online grocery business has a history of low or
non-existent profit margins because fresh products can go
out-of-date quickly and delivery to people's homes costs so
much.
However, Amazon is selling a lot of other everyday,
household items in addition to fresh food, such as baby
products, shampoo, tools, sports equipment, juicers, toys, games
and electronics.
These other products, which will delivered with the food
items the same day or overnight, are typically higher margin.
That could help Amazon make money on AmazonFresh, Zybowski said.
AmazonFresh also includes deliveries from local food
companies, such as delis, fish markets and butcher shops. Amazon
charges a commission on sales of food items from these firms and
this revenue stream will likely have significantly higher profit
margins, Zybowski noted.