Amazon offers video streaming service as monthly subscription

April 18 Amazon.com Inc said it would
offer its video streaming service as a monthly subscription as
it looks to drive membership in its Prime bundle.
Amazon Prime Video, which is the first service to be
separated from the Prime service, will cost $8.99 per month,
according to the company's website. At the same time, Amazon
will offer its Prime subscription on a monthly basis for $10.99
per month.
Current members of the Prime subscription service, which
includes access to music and faster delivery options, pay $99
per year.
Netflix Inc, which offers a similar video
subscription service, could be hurt by the move, analysts said.
"Amazon certainly has the brand name, the customer
relationships, and the focus on high-quality consumer
experiences to impact the growth in Netflix's U.S. subscriber
base," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note.
Amazon's shares, which were marginally higher at midday on
the Nasdaq, have fallen 7.4 percent this year.
Shares of Netflix, which will report its first-quarter
results after the markets close on Monday, were down 3 percent.
