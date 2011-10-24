Amazon-owned Quidsi expands into groceries

Oct 24 Quidsi, a unit of leading Internet
retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), is getting into groceries,
taking on industry giants including Safeway Inc SWY.N and
Kroger Co (KR.N).
Quidsi on Monday said its website Soap.com launched an
online grocery business with about 7,000 products including
coffee, tea, snacks, cereal, pasta, baking and canned goods.
The company said it plans to increase the number of
products to 10,000 in about two weeks.
Groceries will be delivered in one to two days and shipping
is free for orders over $39, Quidsi said.
Groceries are the latest retail category to be tackled by
Quidsi, which was acquired by Amazon for about $500 million in
late 2010.
Quidsi also runs Diapers.com, which sells baby-care
products; BeautyBar.com, a cosmetics website; Wag.com, an
online pet care store; and YoYo.com, which sells toys.
