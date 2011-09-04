版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 5日 星期一 01:32 BJT

Amazon reworks website before new tablet: reports

 * Online store better displays digital wares: tech blogger
 * New format continues industry chase after Apple success
 NEW YORK, Sept 4 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is
testing a major redesign of its familiar online store as it
moves to offer a $250 tablet device to rival Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad, industry blogs and the Wall Street Journal
said.
 Changes seen by some visitors to Amazon's store
"practically scream 'tablet-optimized'," TechCrunch blogger
Sarah Perez wrote over the weekend.
 The new pages showed a bigger search bar and less clutter
to better highlight music, e-books, digital games and
applications from the Amazon Appstore using Google's (GOOG.O)
Android operating system, the blog said.
 Amazon, which made its name online by selling books printed
on paper, started rolling out the new design in the last days
of August, spokeswoman Sally Fouts was quoted on Sunday as
telling the Wall Street Journal. Fouts declined to say when the
site would be open to all customers, the Journal reported.
 The device Amazon is developing sports a back-lit, 7-inch
(17.8-cm) screen -- smaller than the iPad's and about the same
as Research in Motion's RIM.TO PlayBook, TechCrunch reported
earlier. [ID:nN1E7811T2] The Amazon tablet is geared toward
playing music and movies off the Internet.
 TechCrunch, which said it had played with a testing
prototype, reported that the plan was for Amazon to offer
Amazon Prime -- its $79-a-year Internet streaming service --
for free along with the gadget.
 Amazon did not respond immediately to requests for
comment.
 The Internet retailer's first entry in the tablet computing
arena -- its Kindle functions more like an electronic-book
reader -- has been touted as a strong contender to Apple, whose
iPad2 starts at $499, according to the company's website.
 Amazon's tablet will be Wi-Fi only and come with a color
touchscreen but a limited 6 gigabytes of memory, the tech blog
said.
 Motorola (MMI.N) and Samsung (005930.KS) have only chipped
away at Apple's three-quarters share of the market, while
Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N) threw in the towel by announcing it
would kill off its TouchPad after a final production run.
 This past week, Sony Corp (6758.T) leapt into the field
with its own poorly reviewed device. [ID:nN1E77U0KO]
 Analysts have been upbeat on Amazon's gadget, particularly
if it beats the iPad on price. It may sell as many as 5 million
tablets in the fourth quarter, becoming the top rival to Apple,
Forrester Research estimates. [ID:nN1E77S1AW]
 Apple sells between 7 million and 9 million tablets a
quarter.
(Reporting by David Henry and Edwin Chan; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

