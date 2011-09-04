版本:
UPDATE 1-Amazon reworks website before offering new tablet

 * Online store better displays digital wares: tech blogger
 * New format continues industry chase after Apple success
 * Amazon becoming more mobile, as are its customers
 (Rewrites portions, adds comments from Amazon spokeswoman and
bylines)
 By David Henry and Alistair Barr
 NEW YORK, Sept 4 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is
rolling out a major redesign of its familiar website as it
prepares to offer a new $250 tablet device to rival Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad.
 The changes in Amazon's online store "practically scream
'tablet-optimized'," TechCrunch blogger Sarah Perez wrote over
the weekend after her site reported seeing a prototype of the
company's new device.
 The new web pages show a bigger search bar and less clutter
to better highlight music, e-books, digital games and
applications from the Amazon Appstore using Google's (GOOG.O)
Android operating system, the blog said.
 Amazon started rolling out the new design in the last days
of August, spokeswoman Sally Fouts said in an email on Sunday.
 "We are continuing to roll out the new design to additional
customers, but I can't speculate on when the new design will be
live for everyone," Fouts wrote.
 Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is introducing
the new site and tablet device as the company goes beyond its
roots selling through personal computers to reaching customers
via the kind of mobile connections they increasingly use.
 Getting more mobile devices into the hands of Amazon
customers is important, too, because it may enable more impulse
buying and increased regular purchases.
 The device Amazon is developing sports a back-lit, 7-inch
(17.8-cm) screen -- smaller than the iPad's and about the same
as Research in Motion's RIM.TO PlayBook, TechCrunch reported
earlier. [ID:nN1E7811T2] The Amazon tablet is geared toward
playing music and movies off the Internet.
 TechCrunch, which said it had played with a testing
prototype, reported that the plan was for Amazon to offer
Amazon Prime -- its $79-a-year Internet streaming service --
for free along with the gadget.
 The Internet retailer's first entry in the tablet computing
arena -- its Kindle functions more like an electronic-book
reader -- has been touted as a strong contender to Apple, whose
iPad2 starts at $499, according to the company's website.
 Amazon's tablet will be Wi-Fi only and come with a color
touchscreen but a limited 6 gigabytes of memory, the tech blog
said.
 Motorola (MMI.N) and Samsung (005930.KS) have only chipped
away at Apple's three-quarters share of the market, while
Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N) threw in the towel by announcing it
would kill off its TouchPad after a final production run.
 This past week, Sony Corp (6758.T) leapt into the field
with its own poorly reviewed device. [ID:nN1E77U0KO]
 Analysts have been upbeat on Amazon's gadget, particularly
if it beats the iPad on price. It may sell as many as 5 million
tablets in the fourth quarter, becoming the top rival to Apple,
Forrester Research estimates. [ID:nN1E77S1AW]
 Apple sells between 7 million and 9 million tablets a
quarter.
(Reporting by David Henry, Alistair Barr and Edwin Chan;
Editing by Dale Hudson)

