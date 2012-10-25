Amazon reports big quarterly net loss

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Amazon.com Inc reported a big quarterly net loss on Thursday as the world's largest Internet retailer spends heavily to expand existing operations and develop new businesses.
Amazon said its third-quarter net loss was $274 million, or 60 cents a share, versus net income of $63 million, or 14 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2011.
Part of the loss related to an impairment charge from Amazon's investment in daily deal company LivingSocial.
Third-quarter revenue was $13.81 billion, up 27 percent from a year earlier, Amazon also said.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards