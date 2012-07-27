UPDATE 4-Amazon's profit margin rises as new businesses grow

By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 Amazon.com Inc
reported quarterly results on Thursday that showed the growth of
new businesses is boosting the profit margins of the world's
largest Internet retailer.
The company's product revenue, which includes its
traditional online retail business, grew 25 percent to $10.79
billion. Services revenue, which includes its online marketplace
for third-party merchants and its cloud computing business
Amazon Web Services, surged 57 percent to $2.04 billion.
These newer businesses are more profitable than Amazon's
retail operations, so as they become a larger part of the
company, overall profit margins grow.
Amazon's gross profit margin was 26.1 percent in the second
quarter, up from 24.1 percent a year earlier, according to Scott
Tilghman, an analyst at Caris & Co.
"There was tremendous growth in Amazon's higher-margin
services," Tilghman said. "I can't find a quarter in the past
nine years when Amazon's gross margin was over 26 percent."
Amazon Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak told analysts on
a conference call that the company's third-party marketplace
business accounted for 40 percent of units sold during the
second-quarter, up from 36 percent earlier.
That helped improve gross profit margins, he said.
WEAK FORECAST, HEAVY SPENDING
Second-quarter net income fell sharply from last year and
the company forecast a possible loss in the current quarter as
it invests in warehouses and overseas expansion, and on software
platforms and products.
Second-quarter international sales rose 28 percent,
excluding currency fluctuations. That was down from 36 percent
growth in the second quarter of 2011. International media
revenue grew 12 percent, Amazon said.
Second-quarter revenue was $12.83 billion, up 29 percent
from a year earlier.
The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.9 billion
to $14.3 billion. Analysts were forecasting $14.1 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income was $7 million, or one cent per
share, versus $191 million, or 41 cents a share, a year earlier,
the company said.
Amazon also forecast a third-quarter operating loss of $50
million to $350 million. Excluding stock-based compensation and
other items, the forecast was between a loss of $75 million and
a profit of $225 million.
Analysts at JP Morgan, Raymond James and Caris & Co were
looking for third-quarter operating profit of $258 million, $280
million and $388 million respectively. Those forecasts excluded
stock-based compensation and other items.
"The real story here is around guidance - it was a little
bit light from what people were expecting and the bottom line
much lower than what people would have expected," said Needham
and Co analyst Kerry Rice.
Amazon is in the midst of a massive investment phase that
has hammered earnings over the past year. The company is
spending heavily on overseas expansion and building out its
network of storage and shipping warehouses.
It's also developing a mobile platform that includes the
Kindle Fire tablet computer and possibly other mobile gadgets
such as a smartphone. The company has been investing a lot in
digital content to deliver over this platform, including movies,
TV shows, music, apps and games. This has intensified
competition with Apple, Google and even
Microsoft and Facebook.
"They're going to spend to build the infrastructure and
capacity to deliver the products and services that they feel the
consumer wants," Rice said. "I don't know that we can say they
are investing or spending too much. It's certainly more than
people expected."
During a conference call with reporters on Thursday, CFO
Szkutak said operating expenses are growing faster than revenue
and suggested that this may continue.
"We're investing a lot because of the opportunities we see,"
the CFO said.
Amazon is spending a lot in the third quarter because it is
preparing for the crucial holiday shopping season, he explained.
Much of that investment is going into the company's new
warehouses; it plans to open 18 this year, possibly more.
The company also plans to keep investing a lot in video
content and technology infrastructure to support its cloud
computing and online retail businesses, the CFO said.
But he quelled speculation that Amazon was planning a big
rollout of same-day delivery services. Amazon does not see "a
way to offer same-day delivery on a broad scale economically,"
he said.
Shares of the company rose 1.1 percent to $222.42 in
after-hours trading from the NYSE close of $220.01, after first
dipping 2.3 percent.
Those gains may have been tempered by slower international
growth and the company's warning that it may lose money in the
third quarter.
"I am surprised Amazon is getting as much of a free pass as
they are, given international revenue weakness and third-quarter
guidance," Tilghman said.