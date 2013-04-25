版本:
Amazon first-quarter revenue matches expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Amazon.com Inc's first-quarter revenue jumped 22 percent to $16.07 billion, propelled by growing sales of digital content, cloud-computing services and gains in its main retail business.

The world's largest Internet retailer had been expected to record revenue of $16.1 billion in the typically slower first quarter, according to average forecasts on Wall Street.

