Amazon posts holiday sales close to expectations

SEATTLE Jan 30 Amazon.com Inc reported a $239 million fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by strong U.S. sales during the most competitive holiday season since the recession.

The world's largest Internet retailer, which has steadily chipped away at its brick-and-mortar rivals' market share, racked up $25.6 billion in revenue, versus expectations for just above $26 billion.
