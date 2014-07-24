Amazon posts larger second-quarter loss, but revenue rises

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Amazon.com Inc posted a larger loss in the second quarter as its rapid pace of investment in new businesses such as digital content and same-day delivery offset revenue growth, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading.
The online retail company reported a net loss of $126 million, or 27 cents per share, compared to a loss of $7 million, or 2 cents a share a year earlier.
Amazon reported a 23 percent increase in revenue to $19.34 billion, in line with Wall Street's average prediction of $19.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: