UPDATE 1-Amazon's profit misses estimates as costs jump

Jan 28 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's
profit in the holiday quarter missed analysts'
estimates by a wide margin as operating expenses rose and growth
slowed in its cloud services business.
Shares of the world's biggest online retailer plunged nearly
15 percent to $542 in extended trading on Thursday.
The company's total operating expenses surged more than 20
percent to $34.64 billion in the fourth quarter.
Amazon has been spending on rolling out several new services
for members of its $99-a-year Prime loyalty program, including
one-hour delivery and original TV programming, to attract
customers in a highly competitive online shopping market.
Net sales from its cloud services business, Amazon Web
Services, rose 69.4 percent to $2.41 billion, compared with a
growth of more than 78 percent in the third quarter.
Amazon's net sales in North America increased 24 percent to
$21.5 billion.
Net profit rose to $482 million, or $1.00 per share, in the
quarter ended Dec. 31 from $214 million, or 45 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.56 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 21.8 percent $35.75 billion, but missed
analysts' expectations of $35.93 billion.
