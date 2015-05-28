UPDATE 1-Amazon offers limited free shipping on same-day delivery orders

(Adds details on shipping deals offered by competitors,
research results, background)
By Nandita Bose
May 28 Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday
it will offer limited free same-day delivery under its Prime
shipping service as retailers try to outdo each other on
delivery deals, and expanded the service to San Diego and the
Tampa Bay Area.
Amazon offers same-day delivery to Prime members for $5.99
per order and non-members for $8.99, plus 99 cents per unit. The
online retailer will allow Prime members free same-day shipping
on orders over $35, Greg Greeley, head of Prime, told Reuters.
"We know same-day delivery volumes will grow dramatically
now that we are making it free," he said.
Amazon's announcement comes within days of rival Wal-Mart
Stores Inc saying it plans to test a new unlimited
online shipping service this summer for $50 per year, a move
that may hurt Amazon, which has an annual $99 Prime shipping
service.
Google Inc also recently launched its Express
shopping option that allows retailers that do not have same-day
delivery capabilities, to use its network in certain markets.
Google Express costs $10 a month, or $95 a year.
Amazon launched Prime a decade ago offering free, two-day
shipping - at first charging $79, then raising the service to
$99 last year. In 2009 Prime launched same-day delivery and last
year started a one-hour delivery service, Prime Now.
Prime has become the cornerstone of Amazon's growth - and a
testing ground for new services ranging from television programs
and movies to delivery-by-drone.
In 2014, Amazon spent billions of dollars on Prime shipping
and has invested $1.3 billion in its Prime video service.
Earlier this year Amazon said U.S. Prime membership
increased 50 percent in 2014. In December, it said customers
ordered more than 10 times as many items via same-day delivery
this holiday season, compared to a year earlier.
The same-day delivery service is already available in cities
such as New York, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay area,
Seattle, Atlanta, Boston, and Baltimore, among others.
A recent study of 1,400 online shoppers by Walker Sands
Communications found that free shipping was the feature most
likely to get people to shop online, followed by free returns
and one-day shipping. The study also found nearly 96 percent of
respondents had made a purchase from Amazon in the past year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)