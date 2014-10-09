版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 03:03 BJT

Amazon set to open first physical store - WSJ

Oct 9 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc plans to open its first physical store in midtown Manhattan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The store will be located at 7 West 34th Street, across from the Empire State Building, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1oUY1Hy)

The store, expected to open in time for the holiday shopping, would function as a mini warehouse with limited inventory allowing for same day delivery within New York, product returns, exchanges and pick up of online orders, according to the report.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐