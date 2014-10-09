Amazon set to open first physical store - WSJ

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
Oct 9 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc plans to open its first physical store in midtown Manhattan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The store will be located at 7 West 34th Street, across from the Empire State Building, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1oUY1Hy)
The store, expected to open in time for the holiday shopping, would function as a mini warehouse with limited inventory allowing for same day delivery within New York, product returns, exchanges and pick up of online orders, according to the report.
The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.