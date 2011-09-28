Amazon to use bricks and mortar to sell tablet

Sept 28 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the world's largest online retailer, is using bricks-and-mortar stores to help sell its new tablet computer.

Best Buy Co (BBY.N), one of the largest consumer electronics retailers and a major Amazon rival, said on Wednesday that it will carry the new Kindle Fire tablet in all its stores in time for the holidays.

"We think these Kindles are going to be some of the hottest gifts this year," said Brian Dunn, chief executive of Best Buy.

Amazon introduced its long expected-Kindle Fire tablet on Wednesday, as well as a touchscreen device and a cheaper version of its basic Kindle e-reader. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]

When Amazon released its first Kindle e-reader in 2007, the device was only available for sale on the company's website. Best Buy did not sell it until the 2010 holiday season.

Amazon's decision to sell the Kindle Fire tablet in physical stores of a rival retailer straight away shows how keen the company is to get the device into as many customers' hands as possible. (Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Matthew Lewis)