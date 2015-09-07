Amazon plans to sell $50 tablet - WSJ

Sept 7 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc
plans to release a $50 tablet in time for the holiday season,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The 6-inch screen tablet comes with a mono speaker and is
priced much lower than Amazon's Fire tablet, the cheapest
variant of which is sold at $99.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Amazon also plans to release 8-inch and 10-inch screen
tablets, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1LfAvPO)
While other Amazon Fire tablets show advertisements as
screen savers, it was not clear if the new 6-inch tablet's cost
included ads, according to the report.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)