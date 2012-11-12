Amazon receives $252 mln back tax claim

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
LONDON Nov 12 Internet retailer Amazon said it had received a $252 million demand from the French tax Authorities for back taxes, interest and penalties in relation to "the allocation of income between foreign jurisdictions".
Amazon said it would fight the claim, in court if necessary, and that the claim related to the calendar years 2006 through 2010.
"We disagree with the proposed assessment and intend to vigorously contest it," the company said in its third quarter results filed last month.
An Amazon official referred to the tax demand, which had not been previosuly widely reported, at a UK parliamentary committee hearing.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.