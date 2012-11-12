版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二 01:17 BJT

Amazon receives $252 mln back tax claim

LONDON Nov 12 Internet retailer Amazon said it had received a $252 million demand from the French tax Authorities for back taxes, interest and penalties in relation to "the allocation of income between foreign jurisdictions".

Amazon said it would fight the claim, in court if necessary, and that the claim related to the calendar years 2006 through 2010.

"We disagree with the proposed assessment and intend to vigorously contest it," the company said in its third quarter results filed last month.

An Amazon official referred to the tax demand, which had not been previosuly widely reported, at a UK parliamentary committee hearing.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐