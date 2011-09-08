UPDATE 1-Amazon sales tax deal in Calif. may help rivals

* Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Staples may benefit
* Online sales of big-ticket items may be dented
* Online price advantage may shrink
(Adds comments from National Retail Federation)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O)
agreement to start collecting sales tax in California next year
may help brick and mortar rivals compete on prices with the
world's largest Internet retailer.
In a meeting on Wednesday of Amazon representatives,
members of the state legislature and the California Retailers
Association, the parties reached a "handshake" agreement on the
issue, according to Mark Hedlund, a spokesman for Senate
President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg.
Amazon will drop its effort to overturn a law passed
earlier this year that required the company to collect sales
tax starting in July. In return, Amazon will not have to
collect sales tax in California until September 2012, Hedlund
said.
If Congress passes national online sales tax legislation
before July 1, 2012, that law will supersede the California
agreement. The handshake agreement is being written as an
amendment to the state law and the changes still have to be
voted on, hopefully this week, Hedlund said.
Online retailers without a physical presence in a state do
not have to collect sales tax on purchases by those residents.
As e-commerce ballooned in recent years, that exemption came
under pressure from several states looking to fill big budget
gaps.
Brick and mortar retailers have been pushing hard behind
the scenes to get Amazon to collect sales tax. The pact struck
Wednesday is a victory for companies such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc (WMT.N), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) and Staples Inc (SPLS.O).
"The Internet is an important channel for sales now and its
growth is going to compel a solution from Congress," said David
French, senior vice president of government relations at the
National Retail Federation.
The California deal puts Amazon and bricks and mortar
retailers more on the same page, which will help with a
national solution, he added.
"The bottom line is that a potential agreement is a
positive for brick and mortar retailers as it will level the
sales tax playing field in a critical state in less than 12
months time, and may become the model applied nationwide," Gary
Balter, an analyst at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note to
investors on Thursday.
In the hard-line retail sector, the biggest beneficiaries
will be categories that are most price sensitive and where
Internet penetration is above the average of 7 percent, the
analyst added.
E-commerce accounts for more than 20 percent of consumer
electronics and office supply sales, according to Balter.
"However, Amazon and other Internet retailers are making
serious inroads in Pet Supply, Home Improvement and other
categories and this agreement may slow that down," the analyst
added.
Amazon spokeswoman Mary Osako said: "On pricing, we offer
low prices whether or not we collect and remit sales tax."
She declined to comment on the California tax deal.
Amazon shares slipped 1.2 percent to close at $217.26 on
Thursday.
Higher-priced items sold online, such as big-screen TVs and
diamonds, will likely be affected by the collection of sales
tax, said Colin Sebastian, an analyst at RW Baird.
The shares of Blue Nile, which sells diamonds and jewelry
online, declined 2.3 percent to close at $36.74 on Thursday.
Still, Sebastian said the online sales tax issue looks more
like a "smoke screen" for bigger problems faced by brick and
mortar retailers.
Scott Tilghman, an analyst Caris & Company, reckons most
consumers shop online for convenience and selection rather than
to avoid sales tax.
"There are marginal customers that do make purchases online
for that reason, but my sense in talking to a broad range of
people is that group is a very small minority," he told
Reuters.
There is a perception that online offerings are cheaper,
but that is not always the case, Tilghman added.
In cases where products are cheaper online, the price
advantage may shrink once sales tax is imposed, but it will
still exist.
"Pricing transparency through apps and comparison shopping
websites is more likely to pressure brick and mortar than sales
tax collection is to help it," the analyst concluded.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr, Dhanya Skariachan and Jim
Christie; editing by Gary Hill and Andre Grenon)