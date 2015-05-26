Amazon's Europe changes to boost tax bill, add secrecy

* Move opens payments to scrutiny
* New structure hides tax payments from public view
* Publicity, rule changes and EU probe seen behind change
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, May 26 Amazon's decision to change its
tax-efficient European business structure could raise its tax
bill by as much as $100 million a year but authorities will have
to fight for additional money and any payments will be hidden
from public view.
Amazon has become one of the highest profile targets of an
international drive against tax avoidance that has gained pace
in Europe in recent years.
The company has historically paid little tax in Europe
because its clients did business online with Luxembourg-based
companies, the biggest of which is Amazon EU Sarl. Consequently,
authorities across the continent could not use its sales
revenues as a basis for assessing tax.
That's why Amazon's main German operating unit paid just
11.9 million euros ($16 million) in tax in 2014, despite the
group recording $11.9 billion in sales to German customers last
year. [ID: nL5N0YH18T]
But Amazon said at the weekend that from May 1, it had
started to book sales in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain via
local branches of Amazon EU Sarl.
Under international tax rules, this means Amazon EU Sarl
will now have to pay tax in those countries on the share of its
profits generated by the branches.
The problem for European tax authorities is that Amazon EU
Sarl makes modest profits. Indeed, last year it reported a loss
of around 10 million euros on turnover of over 15 billion euros,
filings show.
That's partly down to tight margins but also because Amazon
EU Sarl pays large fees to its parent, a tax exempt Luxembourg
partnership called Amazon Europe Holding Technologies SCS, for
the right to use Amazon patents.
This arrangement, which is being investigated by the
European Commission, allowed Amazon Europe Holding Technologies
SCS, to make profits of 346 million euros in 2014, filings show.
It paid no tax on this money.
Under the new structure, Amazon EU Sarl is obliged to pay
tax on profits generated by sales in the UK and Germany, but
Amazon Europe Holding Technologies is not.
"Amazon will have to pay more tax ... (but) I think the
amount of additional tax paid will be very small," said Chas
Roy-Chowdhury, Head of Taxation at accounting group ACCA.
However, under the new system, tax authorities in Britain,
Germany, Italy and Spain will, for the first time, have the
right to challenge the reasonableness of the payments between
Amazon EU Sarl and Amazon Europe Holding Technologies.
"I expect they will challenge that," Roy-Chowdhury said.
If national tax authorities were successful in challenging
the inter-company arrangements, they could bring hundreds of
millions of euros back into the tax net, and potentially raise
an additional $100 million in tax, according to Reuters
calculations based on reported profits and prevailing tax rates.
Amazon declined to comment on the level of its tax bill but
a spokesman said:
"Corporate tax is based on profits, not revenues. E-commerce
is a low-margin business and highly competitive, and Amazon
continues to invest heavily around the world, which means our
profits are low."
DIVERTED PROFITS TAX
Amazon said it regularly reviews its structures "to ensure
that we are able to best serve our customer" and that it
commenced the move to opening branches two years ago.
Roy-Chowdhury said the change may have been influenced by
the British government's decision to introduce a new 'diverted
profits tax' (DPT) this year. Amazon had UK sales of $8 billion
in 2014, filings show.
The DPT aims to tax profits that companies shift out of
Britain by channelling their sales through low tax
jurisdictions.
The UK Treasury declined to comment on Amazon's shift.
Tax campaigner Richard Murphy said the Europe-wide nature of
Amazon's move meant it was likely motivated by the European
Commission's investigation into Amazon's agreements with the
Luxembourg tax authority.
The Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is
looking into whether the deals signed off by the Luxembourg
authority were unreasonably favourable to the U.S. group and
given to attract jobs to Luxembourg.
Murphy said other companies involved in EU probes, including
Apple Inc, may also feel under pressure to change their
arrangements.
Another company whose tax deals are the subject of an EU
probe, Starbucks Corp, announced last year that it was
overhauling its European structure. [ID: nL2N0N809V]
If Amazon's move means it does start to pay more tax, it
will no longer be possible to see where this is being paid.
That's because Amazon has chosen to establish branches
rather than new subsidiaries. The latter must file accounts
which would show sales, profits and tax payments by country.
Branches don't have to publish these figures.
"Overseas companies are never required to file UK
establishment (branch) accounts with Companies House," a
spokeswoman for Companies House, the UK corporate register said.
Rather, a foreign company with the UK branch simply has to
file its own accounts at the register. These do not usually show
sales, profits and taxes for each country where there is a
branch.
"It's harder to get any information about a branch ... it's
a bit more of an opaque structure," said Daniel Reid, partner at
tax advisers DRG.
A German accountant who asked not to be named said similar
rules applied in Germany.
Amazon declined to say if it selected branches rather than
subsidiaries for privacy reasons.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Giles Elgood)