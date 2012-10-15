Amazon in talks to buy Texas Inst's mobile chip arm-paper

TEL AVIV Oct 15 Amazon.com Inc, the
world's largest Internet retailer, is in advanced talks to buy
the mobile chip business of Texas Instruments, Israeli
financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Monday.
If negotiations lead to an agreement, Amazon, which makes
tablets and is expected to enter the smartphone industry, would
become a direct rival to Apple and Samsung Electronics
, which also designs their own chips. The value of
any deal will probably be billions of dollars, Calcalist said.
Texas Instruments said last month it will shift its wireless
investment focus from products like smartphones to a broader
market, including industrial clients such as carmakers, where it
is hoping for a more profitable and stable business.
Officials at both firms were not immediately available for
comment outside U.S. business hours.
Gartner analyst Carolina Milanesi told Reuters she doubted
whether Amazon wants to "become that intimately involved with
hardware".
TI's chips are used in Amazon.com's Kindle Fire
tablet. TI told investors it would continue to support its
customers but its mobile application chip business, which
supports features like video, will not invest in supporting its
customers future roadmap for tablets and smartphones to the same
degree as before.
Calcalist quoted TI spokeswoman Whitney Jodry as saying that
the company refrains from commenting on rumours.