Amazon plans TV streaming box in time for holidays -WSJ

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Amazon.com Inc,
which entered the gadget-making business with the Kindle
e-reader, intends to sell a set-top box that can stream Internet
content to televisions in time for the holidays, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday.
The Internet retailer has approached media software
developers as well as cable television providers in recent
weeks, hoping to secure content partners for the device by
mid-October, the newspaper reported, citing people briefed on
the company's plans.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters
for comment.
Its envisioned set-top box is codenamed "Cinnamon", and no
launch date has been decided, the newspaper reported.
If it goes ahead with its plans, Amazon would join a market
alongside Apple Inc and Roku, which sell boxes that
stream content provided by the likes of Netflix Inc to
living rooms. So-called "smart" or Internet-connected TVs made
by Samsung and LG Electronics and game
consoles like Microsoft's Xbox also stream online
content.
Amazon has a reputation for selling hardware at close to
break-even, as it does with its tablets, to focus on making
money from the sale of digital content and physical goods. It
operates a video-streaming website as part of its "Prime"
subscription service that competes with Netflix.
To compete with Netflix and Hulu in the online media market,
Amazon has been building up video content ranging from TV
programs and Hollywood movies to its own original series. Prime,
which costs $99 a year and promises faster delivery of goods
bought on its website, is also considered crucial to driving
online shopping.