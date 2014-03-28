Amazon.com says not planning free TV service

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 28
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc
has no plan to offer a free streaming TV service, a spokeswoman
said on Friday following a report that the online retailer might
turn up the heat against Netflix and Hulu
.
Speculation about Amazon's plans for its TV service,
including the possibility that it could launch its own streaming
device, has increased ahead of a news conference in New York
next week.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the online
retailer was considering a free, add-supported streaming TV and
music service. Amazon spokeswoman Sally Fouts said no such plan
was in the works.
"We have a video advertising business that currently offers
programs like First Episode Free and ads associated with movie
and game trailers, and we're often experimenting with new
things," she said in an e-mail on Friday. "But we have no plans
to offer a free streaming media service."
Amazon's streaming TV service currently comes included as
part of its popular $99-a-year Prime service, which offers
unlimited two-day shipping among other perks.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Writing by Noel Randewich;
Editing by Stephen Powell)