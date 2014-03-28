Amazon.com says not planning free TV service

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc has no plan to offer a free streaming TV service, a spokeswoman said on Friday following a report that the online retailer might turn up the heat against Netflix and Hulu .

Speculation about Amazon's plans for its TV service, including the possibility that it could launch its own streaming device, has increased ahead of a news conference in New York next week.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the online retailer was considering a free, add-supported streaming TV and music service. Amazon spokeswoman Sally Fouts said no such plan was in the works.

"We have a video advertising business that currently offers programs like First Episode Free and ads associated with movie and game trailers, and we're often experimenting with new things," she said in an e-mail on Friday. "But we have no plans to offer a free streaming media service."

Amazon's streaming TV service currently comes included as part of its popular $99-a-year Prime service, which offers unlimited two-day shipping among other perks. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by Stephen Powell)