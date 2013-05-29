Amazon moving ahead with five original TV series

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 29 Amazon.com Inc
said on Wednesday that it will make five original TV series,
having used viewer feedback to pick the shows out of a group of
14 pilots filmed by the world's largest Internet retailer
earlier this year.
The chosen pilots are: "Alpha House", a political comedy
starring John Goodman; "Betas", a comedy about start-up culture
in Silicon Valley; "Annebots", a kids' show about robots;
"Creative Galaxy", an animated art adventure series; and
"Tumbleaf", another kids' show about a small blue fox named Fig.
These are the first TV series ever made by Amazon and
represent a major foray for the company into original
programming delivered over the Internet, stepping up competition
with Netflix Inc and Hulu.
The new series will be shown exclusively on Amazon's Prime
Instant Video service later this year and in early 2014, the
company said. Prime Instant Video is free for members of
Amazon's Prime service, which offers two-day shipping and other
benefits in the United States for $79 a year.
Amazon posted all 14 TV pilots online for anyone to watch in
April and encouraged viewers to give feedback. The company
analyzed the reviews and other data, such as how long people
watched, to try to pick shows that are more likely to do well as
full series.
"We're thrilled to have emerged safely from this harrowing
exercise in online democracy," said Garry Trudeau, the
Pulitzer-Prize winning cartoonist who created and wrote "Alpha
House".
Amazon will shoot 12 more episodes of "Alpha House" to
complete the first season, which will air starting in November,
Trudeau added.
Pilots that were not picked up as full series included
"Zombieland", a comedy based on the successful movie of the same
name, and "Browsers", a musical comedy starring Bebe Neuwirth.
Rhett Reese, the writer and producer of "Zombieland", blamed
viewer feedback for the TV show's demise.
"I'll never understand the vehement hate the pilot received
from die-hard "Zombieland" fans. You guys successfully hated it
out of existence," he wrote on Twitter.
The other pilots that did not make it were: "Dark Minions",
"Onion News Network", "Supanatural", "Those Who Can't",
"Positively Ozitively", "Sara Solves It" and "Teeny Tiny Dogs".