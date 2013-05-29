UPDATE 1-Amazon moving ahead with five original TV series

By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO May 29 Amazon.com Inc
said on Wednesday that it will make five original TV series,
having used viewer feedback to pick the shows from a group of 14
pilots filmed by the world's largest Internet retailer earlier
this year.
The chosen series are: "Alpha House", a political comedy
starring John Goodman; "Betas", a comedy about start-up culture
in Silicon Valley; "Annebots", a kids' show about robots;
"Creative Galaxy", an animated art adventure series; and
"Tumbleaf", another kids' show about a small blue fox named Fig.
These are the first TV series ever made by Amazon and
represent a major foray into original programming delivered over
the Internet, stepping up competition with Netflix Inc
and Hulu.
The new series will be shown exclusively on Amazon's Prime
Instant Video service later this year and in early 2014, the
company said. Prime Instant Video is free for members of
Amazon's Prime service, which offers two-day shipping and other
benefits in the United States for $79 a year.
Amazon posted all 14 TV pilots online for anyone to watch in
April and encouraged viewer feedback. The company analyzed the
reviews and other data, such as how long people watched, to try
to pick shows that are more likely to do well as full series.
A pilot is an initial trial show designed to test interest
in a new TV series.
"We're thrilled to have emerged safely from this harrowing
exercise in online democracy," said Garry Trudeau, the
Pulitzer-Prize winning cartoonist who created and wrote "Alpha
House," a live-action show starring John Goodman about a group
of U.S. senators who live together.
Amazon will shoot 10 more episodes of "Alpha House" to
complete the first season, which will air starting in November.
"Betas" will also get another 10 episodes, while the kids
shows, "Annebots," "Creative Galaxy" and "Tumbleaf," will get 26
episodes each, Amazon said.
Pilots that were not picked up as full series included
"Zombieland," a comedy based on the successful movie of the same
name, and "Browsers," a musical comedy starring Bebe Neuwirth.
Rhett Reese, the writer and producer of "Zombieland," blamed
viewer feedback for the TV show's demise.
"I'll never understand the vehement hate the pilot received
from die-hard "Zombieland" fans. You guys successfully hated it
out of existence," he wrote on Twitter.
The pilots that did not make it were: "Dark Minions," "Onion
News Network," "Supanatural," "Those Who Can't," "Positively
Ozitively," "Sara Solves It" and "Teeny Tiny Dogs."