As Amazon parties on, some large fund managers take their leave

NEW YORK, April 22 For many years, investors
have been very tolerant as Amazon.com has sacrificed profits for
rapid growth in sales and as it built new businesses. That
patience may finally be wearing thin.
The average large-cap fund that holds Amazon has 1.4 percent
of its assets in the stock, down 23 percent from this time last
year, according to the latest available Lipper data.
There are 116 funds with more than $1 billion under
management that have either reduced or sold all of their
holdings in the Internet retailer over the past 12 months. They
include such well-known names as Fidelity Contrafund, Washington
Mutual Investors Fund, Touchstone Sands Select Growth fund and
the T. Rowe Price Growth fund.
Some investors and analysts said that such a drop in fund
ownership - in a period when Amazon's shares have been climbing
- suggests that large-cap managers increasingly see the company
as over-valued, particularly at a time when it is spending tons
of cash branching off into everything from selling its own
smartphone to producing a Woody Allen TV series.
Reuters contacted the 25 mutual fund managers who sold the
greatest number of Amazon shares over the last year, and none of
them were willing to be quoted by name for this story.
One fund manager who sold out of his position in the company
over the last six months said: "This has the potential to be a
phenomenally profitable company, but the shares are rallying on
no new news, in our opinion, so we thought we might as well step
to the side for a while."
This is not the first time that investors have bemoaned
Amazon's predilection for plowing money back into expanding the
company's reach rather than realizing it as profit. Jeff Bezos,
the chief executive of Amazon, has long said that he is more
interested in satisfying customers to earn their long-term
business than in short-term earnings measures and has never set
a date by which the company expects to turn a consistent profit.
The company did not respond to a request for comment for
this story.
VALUATION GAP
What strikes some investors as different this time around is
the widening divergence between Amazon's valuation and that of
its large technology peers like Apple Inc and Google
Inc, both of which are growing at similar rates.
Amazon trades at 16.2 times its book value. Apple, by
comparison, trades at 6.5 times its book value, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Google, another company which has expanded
beyond its core business into lines as far afield as driverless
cars, is valued at 3.4 times its book value. The others made big
profits last year while Amazon was unprofitable.
While Google has posted more than $68 billion in profits
before taxes between 2010-2014, Amazon has netted just $2.6
billion over the same time frame, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The cashflow is a better gauge of how the company is doing,
according to Robert S. Peck, an analyst at SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey, who downgraded the company to "neutral" on March 9
because he views the shares as overvalued. He estimates its
free cash flow from operations will climb to $8.9 billion this
fiscal year from $3.4 billion in 2010, yet nearly all of that
additional cash is being used to expand into businesses like
grocery delivery or web services.
The company's shares have rallied nearly 26 percent for the
year to date after its fourth quarter results beat Wall Street
estimates. Sales continue to grow at an above-market pace, with
analysts expecting it to post 13.7 percent revenue growth in the
first quarter of 2015 when it reports results on Thursday.
Its share price is up approximately 167 percent over the
past five years, nearly 90 percentage points more than the
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index's gain. The stock trades
at a price-to-earnings ratio of 414, based on 2015 earnings
estimates, against 17.1 for the S&P 500, according to StarMine
data.
Overall, Wall Street seems to be giving the company time.
"Management has earned the benefit of the doubt," said Mark
Oelschlager, co-portfolio manager of the White Oak Select Growth
fund who has owned the stock for the last 8 years. "Their core
retail business remains to us the jewel of the company, and they
have this huge platform that would be difficult for any
competitor to replace."
Just 2 of the 45 analysts tracked by Reuters who cover the
company have a sell rating on its shares, while 27 recommend
that clients actively buy shares.
"The market overall is in a bull market and it's giving this
company a pass," said Chaim Siegel, an analyst at Elazar
Advisors who downgraded the company to the equivalent of "sell"
on April 2. While high now, the company's shares will likely
plunge at any sign that the market's overall direction is
turning negative, he added.
Bill Smead, portfolio manager of the $1.1 billion Smead
Value fund, said he does not own shares of Amazon despite his
fund's overall bet that consumer spending will climb.
Ironically, that is because he expects the company's shares to
tumble once it finally does show consistent profits - a sign
that its growth days are over.
"As long as it's a spectacular sales growth story they're
fine, but as soon as they actually generate earnings their
valuation is going to be based on that" rather than investor's
trust in Amazon's strategy, he said. "That's when your mortality
kicks into gear."
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Linda Stern and Martin
Howell)