Publishers oppose Amazon's bid to gain Web names - WSJ

NEW YORK, March 10 Two publishing industry
groups, the Authors Guild and the Association of American
Publishers, are opposing Amazon.com Inc's request to
own new domain names, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The organizations argue that allowing Amazon to have such
domain addresses that end in suffixes such as ".book," ".author"
and ".read" would be a threat to competition, the paper said.
Barnes & Noble Inc has also opposed Amazon's
request, the paper said.
An Amazon spokesman declined to comment on the objections,
the paper said.
Last year the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and
Numbers began a process to allow organizations to register for
new Web address suffixes, other than ".com" and ".edu."
The ambitious plan to liberalize Internet addresses
attracted 1,930 applications, almost half of them from north
America, with Amazon and Google Inc applying for dozens
of domains including .cloud, .buy and .book.