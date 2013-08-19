Amazon.com website goes down for U.S., Canadian users

NEW YORK Aug 19 Amazon.com, the website of the world's largest online retailer, went down on Monday for many users across the United States and Canada.

It was unclear what triggered the rare disruption, and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

Users from New York and Toronto to San Francisco got only error messages when trying to access the popular shopping website. The news came less than a week after the website of the New York Times went down for about two hours.