版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 04:41 BJT

FAA issues experimental airworthiness certificate to Amazon

March 19 The Federal Aviation Administration issued an experimental airworthiness certificate to an Amazon.com Inc unit's unmanned aircraft (UAS) design.

Amazon Logistics Inc will use the certificate for research and development and crew training. (1.usa.gov/1C1w3DL) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐