Amazon gets green light from U.S. regulators for new drone tests

UPDATE 2-VW looks to halt losses in Americas, Russia by 2020
* VW brand eyes operating margin at top end of 2.5-3.5 pct range
April 9 Amazon.com Inc has won approval from U.S. federal regulators to test a delivery drone outdoors, less than a month after the e-commerce powerhouse blasted regulators for being slow to approve commercial drone testing.
The Federal Aviation Administration had earlier given the green light to an Amazon prototype drone in March, but the company told U.S. lawmakers less than a week later that the prototype had already become obsolete while it waited more than six months for the agency's permission.
The FAA granted Amazon's request to test delivery drones in a letter dated Wednesday, posted on the agency's website. (1.usa.gov/1z02UnB)
Amazon must keep flights at an altitude of no more than 400 feet (120 meters) and no faster than 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour), according to the letter.
Seattle-based Amazon.com has been pursuing its goal of sending packages to customers by air, using small, self-piloted aircraft, even as it faces public concern about safety and privacy.
The company wants to use drones to deliver packages to its customers over distances of 10 miles (16 km) or more, which would require drones to travel autonomously while equipped with technology to avoid collisions with other aircraft.
In February, the FAA proposed long-awaited rules to try to set U.S. guidelines for drones, addressing growing interest from both individual and corporations in using unmanned aerial vehicles.
Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* MOL stocks rises on earnings increase, regional peers fall * Regional markets mixed and lack direction * Romanian central bank holds fire, leu eases slightly * Czech PM drops plan to resign, crown firms a bit (Recasts with oil stocks, Romanian interest rate decision) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 5 Hungarian oil group MOL's stronger-than-expected earnings boosted its stocks to a six-year high on Friday, while its sector peers in Central Europe retreated af
* Departure of Thierry Dumas, chief financial officer and corporate secretary