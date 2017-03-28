CORRECTED-Amazon launches store-pick grocery service in Seattle

(Corrects to remove reference to brick-and-mortar store in
paragraph 1. Also removes "grocery store opened last year" in
paragraph 2)
March 28 Amazon.com Inc launched
AmazonFresh Pickup service from two locations in Seattle, as the
online giant attempts to crack into the multi-billion dollar
grocery market dominated by retail giants such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
AmazonFresh Pickup, currently open only to employees, allows
users enrolled in its Prime service, to drive in and pick up
groceries from the pick up locations.
Amazon Prime members can place the order online and choose a
time for the pick up, the company said on Tuesday. The company
will keep the order bagged. (bit.ly/2nr0nVK)
The company also delivers groceries to homes under its
AmazonFresh service.
Amazon also has a physical book store in Seattle, as well as
pop-ups at malls where it displays Amazon devices such as the
Kindle.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)