Amazon says it is bringing retail shopfront service to Australia

SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut
Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its
retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which
have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the
world's 12th-largest economy.
The Seattle-based firm said in an email that after offering
its internet cloud service in Australia in 2012 and opening an
online e-book store in 2013, "the next step is to bring a retail
offering to Australia".
"We are excited to bring thousands of new jobs to Australia,
millions of dollars in additional investment, and to empower
small Australian businesses through Amazon Marketplace," the
email said, referring to the company's online retail shopfront
service.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)